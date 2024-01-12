Cristiano Ronaldo showed just how it is done! The Al-Nassr star gave a perfect demonstration of how to take a free-kick to his son Cristiano Jr during a training session. Ronaldo shared the video on Instagram where he was seen nailing a free-kick into the far right corner of the net. He even pulled off the 'SIUUU' gesture after putting the ball into the back of the net. The Portugal star seemed to be in pretty good spirits as he shared some advice with his son, who has been following in his footsteps. While sharing the video, Ronaldo wrote, "Cris, Watch and Learn."Ronaldo's son plays for the Al-Nassr youth team. 'Cristiano Ronaldo is Bisexual' Cuban Psychic Mhoni Vidente Makes Bold Tarot Prediction for 2024, Claims Star Footballer Will Accept it Publicly.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

