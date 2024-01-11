Fans in Saudi Arabia came under fire after whistling during the minute's silence observed in honour of legend Franz Beckenbauer. The German football legend breathed his last earlier this week and a minute's silence was observed by players, staff and support staff at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh in his honour, prior to the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana match. However, fans in the stadium were heard whistling through the minute's silence observed in memory of the legendary footballer. Franz Beckenbauer Dies: Football Fraternity Pays Tribute to German Football Legend As He Passes Away at 78.

Watch Video:

