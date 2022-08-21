Barcelona are yet to register new signing Jules Kounde, as part of their squad in La Liga. The Spanish giants have been plagued by financial woes and had managed to register four of their new signings--Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. The French defender, as a result of not being registered, was left out of the travelling squad to face Real Sociedad. Manchester United Transfer News: Antony Left Out of Ajax Squad As He Forces Move To Premier League Giants

The Catalan giants have been quite busy in the transfer market but have faced difficulty in registering their new signings for the season. Kounde remains the last player to be registered and the club is working on selling some players to be able to complete the process. There have been several reports that have claimed the possible outgoings of attackers Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Memphis Depay, that would help the Catalan giants raise some funds to register Kounde. Should Barcelona fail to register Koune before the transfer window closes, they might even stand the chance of losing him for free.

Another player that might be on his way out of Barcelona is Frenkie de Jong, who has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United. Chelsea are also said to have harboured interest in the Dutchman and plenty of action can be expected in Barcelona's transfer window before the transfer market closes on August 31.

