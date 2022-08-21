Brazilian winger Antony is pushing for a move to Manchester United this summer as he looks to reunite with former manager Erik ten Hag. The Premier League outfit have the Ajax star as one of their top transfer targets during the window but have failed to reach an agreement with the Dutch club to complete the move. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Focused As He Trains Hard Ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool Clash.

Antony wants a move to Manchester United after the club's continued interest in him through this summer and is pushing to complete the transfer. Erik ten Hag's team have two bids rejected by Ajax for the young Brazilian as they continue efforts to bring him to Old Trafford.

As per reports, the Brazilian winger missed Ajax's training session for a second time in a row as he forces a transfer to Manchester United. The Brazilian winger has been left out of the team for the club's encounter with Sparta Rotterdam in Eredivise as they wait for Antony to sort out his future.

Manchester United's latest bid for the 22-year-old was in the region of £68 million, which was way below Ajax's valuation of the player who has three years left on his contract. The Dutch club will be willing to accept an offer of £76 million for the player.

As the Brazilian waits to resolve his future he has reservations about committing to Ajax. In an interview, the winger said, 'No, to be perfectly honest, I can’t [commit to Ajax]. Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best.'

