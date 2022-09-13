Atletico Madrid will look to continue their winning run in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign as they face off against Bayer Leverkusen in a away game tonight, September 14. The match will be played at the Bay Arena in Germany. Diego Simeone's side clinched a comfortable 2-0 victory over Porto in their previous game while Leverkusen fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Club Brugge. The two sides met in the UCL group stage back in 2019 and shared mixed results. Atletico won 1-0 in the first match at home while Leverkusen took revenge of that loss by claiming 2-0 win in Germany. The Spanish giants are currently in a great shape as they decimated Spanish rivals Celta Vigo 4-1 last weekend, climbed to the fourth position in the La Liga points table. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski Returns to Allianz Arena For Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Match (Watch Video)

Simeone will definitely miss two of his team's stars Sergio Reguilon and Stefan Savic while Jan Oblak and Jose Gimenez also remain doubtful for this UCL fixture. However, Joao Felix, Koke and Marcos Llorente are expected to return to the playing XI for the visitors. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen will be missing Andrey Lunev, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Writz and Amine Adli for this clash. Charles Aranguiz is expected to start if Exequiel Palacios sits on the bench while Patrick Schick is set to lead the attack for the German outfit.

