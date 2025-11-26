UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan have made a brilliant start to their UEFA Champions League group stage with four wins on the bounce. Next up for the Italians is an away tie against Atletico Madrid where they will be tested as they look to continue their winning run. Inter however enter this contest on the back of a defeat against AC Milan in the Milan Derby and this will be a test of strength of their character. Opponents Atletico Madrid have won two and lost two so far and a victory will certainly help them climb up the points table. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea Beat Barcelona, Manchester City Lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid will line up in their customary 4-4-2 formation with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez forming the strike partnership. Koke and Pablo Barrios in central midfield will control the tempo of the clash while Giovanni Simeone and Nicolas Gonzalez will drive the team from out wide with their playmaking skills.

Inter Milan have a lengthy injury list in the build up to the game with the likes of Matteo Darmian, Raffaele Di Gennaro, Tomas Palacios, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all missing out. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez will be the two strikers in a 3-5-2 formation with Carlos Augusto, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Petar Sucic, and Federico Dimarco all part of the midfield unit.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Date Thursday, November 27 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid is set to host Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on November 27. The Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich in Top Spot, Arsenal Second.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels due to them having other commitments. For the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be an end-to-end contest with Atletico Madrid claiming a 2-1 win at the end.

