La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid are in sublime form in the Spanish La Liga with five wins on the bounce. They welcome Oviedo at home in their latest round of fixture wherein a win will help them close the gap at the top with league leaders Real Madrid. Diego Simeone saw his team get off to a slow start but they are more than making up for it with their brilliant run. Their opponents Oviedo are rock bottom in the standings and as things stand, it will take a miracle for them to survive the drop zone. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Real Madrid Maintain Slender Lead Despite Draw Against Elche.

Marcos Llorente and Jan Oblak will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game for Atletico Madrid. Robin Le Normand will not feature here as he is out injured. Julian Alvarez is one of the league’s consistent goalscorer and he will partner Alex Baena in the forward line. Koke and Pablo Barrios will be the two central midfielders for the home side.

Oviedo have a few injury absentees themselves with Alvaro Lemos and Ovie Ejaria ruled out while Ilyas Chaira is suspended. Leander Dendoncker and Santiago Colombatto will likely sit deep and try and break up the opposition play. Federico Vinas and Santi Cazorla will be deployed out wide and look to set up veteran striker Salomon Rondon.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo Date Sunday, November 30 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid will play host to Real Oviedo in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, November 30. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Robert Lewandowski Scores Hattrick as Barcelona Beat Celta Vigo 4-2 to Close Gap on Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 Standings.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atletico Madrid vs Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Atletico Madrid have momentum with them and they should produce a dominating display here this evening and securing crucial three points.

