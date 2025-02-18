Bayern Munich square off against Celtic in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout stage play-off contest. The Bavarians have a 2-1 lead in this tie against Celtic and are favourites to advance to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Michael Olise and Harry Kane were the goal-scorers for Bayern Munich as they found the back of the net in either half when these two teams met in the first leg of the UCL 2024-25 match in Celtic Park. Daizen Maeda had managed to pull one back for Celtic but they could not erase the deficit and have a stern task on their hands when they visit the Allianz Arena. Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Michael Olise, Harry Kane Nets One Each As Vincent Kompany's Side Edge Past Scottish Premiership Leaders.

It will be interesting to see if the German giants include Harry Kane. The England striker. who has had a great season for the Bavarians so far, missed the final training session before this clash. He is right at the top of the Bundesliga 2024-25 goal-scoring charts with 21 goals in 20 matches and is the top-scorer for his side in the UEFA Champions League as well by finding the back of the net seven times. Bayern Munich manager Vincent Company shared that Harry Kane's injury is 'nothing bad.'

Celtic will miss the services of James Forrest and also Paulo Bernardo for this clash. The Scottish side are yet to beat Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, winning four out of the five times these two teams faced each other. Brendon Rodgers and his men are eyeing history and it will be a massive achievement for the club if they are to dump the former European champions out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and book a spot in the last 16. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Harry Kane Misses Bayern Munich Training Due to Facial Injury Ahead of Celtic Game.

When is Bayern Munich vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will face Celtic in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase play-off on Wednesday, February 19. The Bayern Munich vs Celtic match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Celtic live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Bayern Munich vs Celtic online viewing options.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but after purchasing a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Bayern Munich vs Celtic match on the JioTV app for free. Bayern Munich are likely to win this leg as well and advance to the next stage.

