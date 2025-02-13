In a close encounter, Bayern Munich overcame the Celtic challenge and clinched their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off first-leg match 2-1 at Glasgow. Michael Olise's ferocious goal gave the German club a lead on the brink of half-time. England captain Harry Kane doubled their lead, finding the back of the net merely minutes into the second half. Nicolas Kuhn did manage to get one past Manuel Neuer, but an offside flag went up against it. For the hosts, Daizen Maeda did manage to get a header in for the Scottish Premiership side, which wasn't enough for the night. Champions League Global Rights Deal Set To Be Struck by USA Agency Relevant Sports With UEFA, Clubs.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)