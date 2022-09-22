Belgium will play host to Wales in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Group A fixture on September 23 (Friday). The clash between the two European heavyweights will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium. The hosts will look to secure all three points here to remain in the contention for the Finals. Wales, on the other hand, travel to Brussels to get maximum points as they aim for a grandstand finish with group leaders Poland. The Dragons have faced a series of horrible results in their last eight games, with only two wins coming out of these fixtures. The two Nations have squared off on six occasions since 2014 in which Belgium have won once in 2021. UEFA Nations League 2022: Scotland Beats Ukraine 3-0, Move to Top of The Group

A big relief for the home side will be the return of their star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne who missed out on the Poland game. Yannick Carrasco will be an option at left wing-back while Eden Hazard will lead the attack for Roberto Martinez's side. On the other hand, Wales will have their talisman Gareth Bale with them in this match who is expected to start alongside Johnson or Kieffer Moore in the final third. Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey both are unavailable for this game as Matt Smith is expected to start for the visitors.

When is Belgium vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Belgium vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at King Baudouin Stadium. The game will be held on September 23, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Belgium vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Belgium vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Belgium vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Wales match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

