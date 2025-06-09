Belgium vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Belgium will be facing Wales at home in the second game of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Red Devils are fourth in Group J in standings with a single point while opponents Wales have managed two wins and a draw to sit comfortably at the top. Belgium had a poor outing against North Macedonia with the team unable to create chances. Their constant failure to get a positive result does not bode well for their qualifying chances. Craig Bellamy’s Wales are undefeated in the last nine matches and heads into this fixture full of confidence. Harry Kane Saves England From Embarrassment With 1–0 Win Against Andorra in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans will be inducted into the playing eleven with Kevin de Bruyne as the playmaker. Romelu Lukaku, the leading goalscorer for Belgium, will be the target man upfront. Jermey Doku will use his pace and trickery to try and create openings for the forward line.

Wales will opt for a double pivot of Ethan Ampadu and Josh Sheehan in midfield. Kieffer Moore has been around for some time leading the Wales attack and he will once again be the target man, supported by Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson in the final third. Joe Rodon and Ben Davies will be tasked with keep things tidy at the back.

When is Belgium vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Belgium national football team will lock horns against the Wales national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10. The Belgium vs Wales football match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and starts at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Erling Haaland Scores Again As Norway Crushes Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier; Croatia Cruises to 7–0 Rout of Gibraltar.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Belgium vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Belgium vs Wales live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For Belgium vs Wales, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Belgium vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Belgium vs Wales, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

