Netherlands face Italy in the third-place play-off game of this season’s UEFA Nations League. The Dutch lost out to Croatia convincingly in the first semi-final by a 4-2 margin which further created pressure on Ronald Koeman. The Dutch boss has not made the best start in his current stint, with two heavy defeats faced against France and Croatia, respectively. The players looked tired in their previous game and the scoreline could have been far much worse if not for their defence. On the other hand, Italy will feel hard done by with the way they shipped in a late goal versus Spain on the way to a 2-1 loss. The team did not make it to the World Cup in Qatar and must do well in the upcoming Euros, where they defend the title. The Netherlands versus Italy will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 6:30 pm IST. Portugal 3–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes Brace Helps Former European Champions Register Convincing Victory.

Wout Weghorst will start the game as the striker for the Dutch, with Xavi Simons and Steven Bergwijn on the wings. Teun Koopmeiners becomes the specialist playmaker who will occupy the space behind the forward. Frenkie de Jong is a vital cog in their wheel with his ability to control the tempo of the game.

Italy will opt for a back four this time with Francesco Acerbi and Rafael Toloi as the centre-back pairing. Giacomo Raspadori comes in as the left forward with Lorenzo Pellegrini moving to the midfield. Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Barella will have to link up well on the right and try and stretch the Dutch defence, which is not in the best of forms at the moment. Pitch Invader Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lifts Him and Performs 'SIUUU' Celebration During Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Pics and Video).

When Is Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2023 Third-Place? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Netherlands vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2023 Third-Place match will take place on June 18, 2023 (Sunday). The match will be played at the De Grolsch Veste and has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2023 Third-Place Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Netherlands vs Italy UEFA Nations League Third-Place match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to live telecast.

Is Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2023 Third-Place Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Netherlands vs Italy, UEFA National League 2023 Third-Place match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Italy should have little problem winning this game with the Azzurri in better form currently.

