FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich are top of the standings in Group C of the FIFA Club World Cup, and they will be looking to end the phase as the toppers when they taken on Benfica this evening. After a 10-0 demolition of Auckland City, the Bavarians were tested against Boca Juniors but still ended up on the winning side 2-1. Their attacking play has been the hall mark of their play, and they will be keen to continue with it. Opponents Benfica are second with 4 points and a draw is enough for them to confirm a place in the next round. FC Porto 4-4 Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Wessam Abou Ali Scores Hat-Trick As Eight-Goal Thriller Ends In Draw.

Nicolas Otamendi and Antonio Silva will form the center-back pairing for Benfica and the duo needs to be on top of their game. Orkun Kokcu and Leandro Barreiro will form the double pivot in central midfield. Angel di Maria is the key player in attack, and he will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Vangelis Pavlidis, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Gianluca Prestianni.

Harry Kane scored against Boca Juniors and his presence in the final third will keep the opposition backline on their toes. Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman have had a good campaign so far on the flanks and the duo will create chances out wide. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the double pivot in central midfield will look to control the tempo of the clash.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Benfica vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, June 25 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Benfica vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking for their third-straight win, Bayern Munich will clash against Benfica in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, June 25. The Benfica vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and commences at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez Find Net As Lionel Messi and Co Qualify For Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Benfica vs Bayern Munich live telecast on any TV channel. For Benfica vs Bayern Munich online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Benfica vs Bayern Munich live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Bayern Munich should dominate this game from the onset and secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).