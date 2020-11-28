Bengaluru FC considered one of the top teams in the Indian Super League (ISL, take on Hyderabad FC in the latest round of fixture in ISL 2020-21. Bitterly disappointed following a 2-2 draw against Goa, BFC will be looking to secure all three points against Hyderabad FC and avoid any hiccups in the early stages. Hyderabad, on the other hand, won their opener against Odisha and considering they won only twice last season, they have already achieved half the tally. Ahead of the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match, let’s take a look at some key players for the clash. Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs HFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

One of the stands out features of their victory was a stable defence which bodes well for their season. Ahead of the Bengaluru FC versus Hyderabad F, we take a look at the players to watch out for in the game. BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Erik Paartalu

Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu is one of the most potent weapons in the BFC armour and has been with the team for some time now. He was excellent going forward against Goa but needs to be more authoritative when protecting the backline.

Sunil Chhetri

Indian skipper Sunil Chettri likes to cut inside from the left and mark his presence in the opposition box. When Hyderabad try and frustrate Bengaluru with their dual blocking line, Chettri can step in and showcase his cutting edge dribbling.

Cleiton Silva

First game for his new club BFC and Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva was on the scoresheet without even hitting peak levels. The former Chiangrai United man has explosive pace and is very good in the air, traits that could see him continue his good run against Hyderabad.

Aridane Santana

The Spanish forward is one of the serial goal scorers in the league and his strike against Odisha proved to be the matchwinner. He is going to be crucial for Hyderabad this season with no big names in the attacking third.

Halicharan Narzary

Despite relatively young in age, Assam’s Halicharan Narzary has been playing at the top level of Indian football for close to a decade now. His ability to drive forward with the ball and take on the opposition full-backs makes him an important player.

Bengaluru will dominate possession against Hyderabad but given their problems at the back in the first game, they are highly susceptible to counter.

