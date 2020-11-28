Bengaluru FC will be looking to secure their first win of the season when they take on Hyderabad FC in their latest ISL fixture. Carles Cuadrat’s men must have been disappointed with the way they threw away their two-goal lead against FC Goa. But with games coming thick and fast in the league, there is hardly time to dwell on past results but learning from mistakes is always positive in any sports. Hyderabad FC defeated Odisha in the opener, a result which must have come as a surprise for many considering their struggles last season. They were confident with their play in the last game and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the same. Bengaluru FC versus Hyderabad FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 pm IST. BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru will opt for a three man defensive line once again despite letting in a few goals against Goa. Harmanjot Khabra played as a right sided defender and did well in his new role. Cleiton Silva found the back of the net in his first game for Bengaluru and his ability to draft inside and open up space for team mates makes him a real threat. The likes of Erik Paartalu and S Wangjam have to lift their game to provide more defensive cover to the backline. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Francisco Sandaza is unavailable for Hyderabad and apart from him, all the big names are part of the match day squad. Aridane Santana found the back of the net in his first game for new club Hyderabad and it looks like the Spanish forward has started from where he left off last season. Halicharan Narzary looked bright against Odisha and if Bengaluru FC accord him space, he will create chances a plenty.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on November 28 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margaon and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KBFC vs NEUFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Hyderabad have certainly improved from last season and we are just in the first phase of the tournament. Expect both these clubs to cancel each other out this evening.

