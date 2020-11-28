Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take each other on in match 9 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). Hyderabad won their opening game in the competition while Bengaluru had to settle for a draw. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru FC will be disappointed with their result in their opening match if the tournament as they let a two-goal lead slip against FC Goa. However, the Blues will be happy with their overall display and will look to get their first win of the season against a Hyderabad team, who are coming off a solid display against Odisha. The Nizams put on a defensive clinic in their previous gamer and will need a similar display to keep Bengaluru attackers at bay.

BFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

BFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Juanan (BFC), Ashish Rai (HFC) and Nikhil Poojary (HFC) must be your defenders.

BFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Lluis Sastre (HFC) and Halicharan Narzay (HFC) must be your midfielders.

BFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Aridane Santana (HFC) must be your forwards.

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be picked as the captain of your team while Aridane Santana (HFC) can be named as the vice-captain for the BFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21 clash.

