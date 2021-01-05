Mumbai City FC will be looking to go two points clear at the top of the Indian Super League points table when it faces Bengaluru FC. The Islanders have won four out of their last five games and along with ATK Mohun Bagan, look strong favourites for the title. Sergio Lobera has transformed this Mumbai City team completely with them excelling in the quick counters. Opponents Bengaluru like to dominate possession but are susceptible to leaving holes at the back. Having lost two games on the bounce, Bengaluru FC look a bit short on confidence. They have quality players who can turn the game on its head any moment, but often this season they have failed to click as a unit. Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 pm. BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Influential midfielder Erik Paartalu received his fourth yellow card of the season in the previous game and is suspended for Bengaluru FC. Ashique Kuruniyan is out with a long-term facial injury and his absence is clearly hurting BFC. The combination play of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri can break down the best of defences and all eyes will be on the duo as they look to make early inroads against the Islanders. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC have had some consistency when it comes to their starting eleven with Hugo Bumous, Bipin Singh and Adam Le Fondre the preferred name in the attacking third. Mourtada Fall is an asset in defence and a threat on set pieces. His duel with Sunil Chettri might very well decide the outcome of this contest.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 5, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs MCFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. It has been close to four years since Bengaluru FC last beat Mumbai City FC and given the current situation, the trend is likely to continue.

