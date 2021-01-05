Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. BFC vs MCFC clash will be played at the Fatirda Stadium in Margao on January 5, 2021 (Tuesday). The Islanders are looking to go back to the summit of the table while the Blues will hope to make it into the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting forms as Mumbai City are unbeaten since their opening day defeat to NorthEast United while Bengaluru FC have lost two games on the bounce. Sergio Lobera’s team could go top with a positive result while The Blues can close the gap on their rivals with a win.

BFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper.

BFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juanan (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC) and Mourtada Fall (MCFC) must be your defenders.

BFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) and Bipin Singh (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

BFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) must be your forwards.

BFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Juanan (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Adam Le Fondre (MCFC).

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be the captain of your team while Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) can be selected as the vice-captain of your BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

