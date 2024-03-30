Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023–24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of BFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online

The Indian Super League returns after the international break with Bengaluru taking on Odisha in the first game of the Saturday double header. Bengaluru are seventh in the points table with 21 points from 19 games played. Just prior to the break, they lost 2-1 to Goa and hence it is imperative they return to winning ways here. Being one of the top teams in the league, they have largely underperformed this campaign but they are still well in the race to make it to the top six. Opponents Odisha led the points table for a while but have now slipped to fourth. They have just two wins in their last five game and can ill afford to slip further. Bengaluru versus Odisha will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 PM IST. ISL 2023-24: Indian Super League Action Returns After International Break With Odisha-Bengaluru FC Clash.

Suresh Singh Wangjam received his marching orders against Goa in the last game and will not be available for selection for Bengaluru. Sunil Chhetri was not his usual best for India recently and his consistent dip in form is now a worry. He will hope Javier Hernandez and Ryan Williams can create openings for him in the final third this evening.

Odisha will be banking on their forwards Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio to get them going in the attacking third. Mourtada Fall is a key player in both boxes for the team and his primary role today will be to cut down Bengaluru strikers’ darting runs. Ahmed Jahouh is critical in maintaining the tempo of the game for the visitors.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Odisha FC will face Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 29. The BFC vs OFC match will be played at the Pandit Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India and it has a scheduled start time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Constitutes Five-Member Committee To Hold Discussions With India Head Coach Igor Stimac.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide livestream viewing option of the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Both sides will create plenty of chances in the game with the tie ending in a draw.

