Bologna Rules Out Milan Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Signing Amid Rumours

Milan, June 15: Serie A club Bologna have categorically denied any possible move for Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer transfer window. The Swede's contract with Milan comes to an end after the conclusion of the current season and he is set to become a free agent. Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to Bologna considering his close relationship with their manager Sinisa Mihajlovic. Even before his transfer to Milan in January, he was briefly linked with Bologna.

"I understand the media interest in making this a story, as he is such an important name at the top level, but Ibrahimovic is not a possibility," Bologna director of sport Riccardo Bigon told RAI Radio 1 as per Daily Mail. "We are no longer in contact. He had spoken to Mihajlovic in winter then made his choices and from then we haven't taken the situation into consideration." Zlatan Ibrahimovic Records One of the Fastest Sprints This Season During Cagliari vs AC Milan Serie A 2019-20 Match, Clocks 32.45 km/h (Watch Video).

Ibrahimovic scored four goals in 10 matches for Milan before the season was abruptly halted due to COVID-19 pandemic and his team currently sit at seventh spot in the league with 36 points in 26 outings. Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic had last month said he doesn't know where he will end up playing next season but made it clear that he will honour his currently contract with Milan.

He was also linked with a final flourish with Sweden based club Hammarby, in which he owns a 25 per cent stake as well. "Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows," Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson was quoted as saying by expressen.se. "At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here. "By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much," he added.

