Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Bologna Rules Out Milan Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Signing Amid Rumours

Football IANS| Jun 15, 2020 10:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Bologna Rules Out Milan Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Signing Amid Rumours
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Milan, June 15: Serie A club Bologna have categorically denied any possible move for Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer transfer window. The Swede's contract with Milan comes to an end after the conclusion of the current season and he is set to become a free agent. Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to Bologna considering his close relationship with their manager Sinisa Mihajlovic. Even before his transfer to Milan in January, he was briefly linked with Bologna.

"I understand the media interest in making this a story, as he is such an important name at the top level, but Ibrahimovic is not a possibility," Bologna director of sport Riccardo Bigon told RAI Radio 1 as per Daily Mail. "We are no longer in contact. He had spoken to Mihajlovic in winter then made his choices and from then we haven't taken the situation into consideration." Zlatan Ibrahimovic Records One of the Fastest Sprints This Season During Cagliari vs AC Milan Serie A 2019-20 Match, Clocks 32.45 km/h (Watch Video).

Ibrahimovic scored four goals in 10 matches for Milan before the season was abruptly halted due to COVID-19 pandemic and his team currently sit at seventh spot in the league with 36 points in 26 outings. Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic had last month said he doesn't know where he will end up playing next season but made it clear that he will honour his currently contract with Milan.

He was also linked with a final flourish with Sweden based club Hammarby, in which he owns a 25 per cent stake as well. "Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows," Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson was quoted as saying by expressen.se. "At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here. "By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bologna Milan Rumours Sinisa Mihajlovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic
You might also like
Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Football

Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per IST
Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs INT Football Matches
Football

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs INT Football Matches
NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Football

NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement