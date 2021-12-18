Juventus would seek a win to lessen the gap they have with fourth-placed Napoli when they face Bologna on Saturday, December 18. The match would be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium and would begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Bianconeri have managed to somewhat recover from a horrible start to their Serie A 2021-22 campaign but they still have a lot of work to do in order to ensure a top-four finish, let alone challenge for the title. They currently have 28 points, eight short of Napoli, who are fourth with 36 points. They simply cannot afford to lose points in games like this just like they did in their last match, against Venezia against whom they ended with a 1-1 draw. Robert Lewandowski Scores 43rd Goal of 2021, Breaks Gerd Muller's Record As Bayern Munich Thrashes Wolfsburg in Bundesliga 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights)

Bologna meanwhile, are 10th on the table and are heading to this clash on the back of a defeat to Torino. They also yet to beat Juventus since last year, losing to the Bianconeri twice last season.

When is Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Bologna vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy. The game will be held on December 18, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bologna vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. MTV or VH1 might provide the live telecast.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bologna vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

