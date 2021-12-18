Breaking records is something that Robert Lewandowski does on quite a regular basis. This time, Lewandowski scored his 43rd goal of 2021 while playing against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga 2021-22. With this, the Bayern Munich forward went on to break Gerd Muller's record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year. Muller had achieve this record in 1972. Bayern Munich went on to win the game 4-0. The match was held at Allianz Arena and the home team looked quite determined to dominate the visitors. The home team stepped into the game with a 4-2-3-1 formation whereas, Wolfsburg had a 3-4-2-1 formation. Robert Lewandowski & Serge Gnabry React After Leading Bayern Munich to 5-0 Win Against VfB Stuttgart in Bundesliga 2021-22 (Read Posts).

Thomas Muller scored a goal a the seventh minute of the game and netted his 400th goal. The scoreboard remained 1-0 until halftime. Dayot Upamecano was the one who banged the net at the 51st minute of the match. A couple of minutes later, Leroy Sane chipped in with a goal. Robert Lewandowski wrapped up their victory with a goal at the 87th minute of the match. The home team had the ball for 64 per cent of the time and the rest 36 was held by the visitors. For now, check out the goal highlights below:

Goal:

🎥 A record-breaking night for @FCBayernEN, who put four past @VfLWolfsburg_EN to take three points into Christmas. 🎄 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/QY9zI3geKx — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 17, 2021

Robert Lewandowski had missed out on the Ballon d'Or 2021. Lionel Messi was the one who walked away with the prized possession.

