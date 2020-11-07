It is the biggest game in German football as Borussia Dortmund gear up to face Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park. Both the clubs have managed 15 points so far and it is only due to goal difference that Bayern Munich are at the top. The clash is crucial for both sides as it will help open up a three-point lead for either of the clubs which is a checkpoint early in the season. The game known as the Der Klassiker is known for its fast-paced nature and plenty of goals. With both teams in menacing form, expect firework as the two giants collide. Borussia Dortmund versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar from 11:00 pm IST. DOR vs BAY Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Football Match.

Mats Hummels picked up a hamstring injury while playing in Europe and is now a major doubt for Borussia Dortmund to face his old club. Marcel Schmelzer and Dan-Axel Zagadou are definitely out for the hosts with a knee injury. Erling Haaland is famous for going missing against top clubs and he could prove his critics wrong with a fine display this evening. Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho provide pace and width down the wings and Bayern Munich could have trouble containing the duo.

Joshua Zirkzee is in isolation due to COVID 19 while Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies and Niklas Sule are all out with injuries for Bayern Munich. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry playing in the wide areas are known for interchanging positions and cut inside the opposition defense. In Robert Lewandowski, the visitors have the best striker in the world and he has a wonderful goalscoring record against his former club.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2020-21 will take place on November 7, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match on television sets since there are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2020-21 in the country. Star Sports Network, which provided live-action of Bundesliga matches in India until last seasons, parted ways this season. Fans can, however, always catch the live-action online.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live stream the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match online on the FanCode app. FanCode is the official partner for Bundesliga in India and will be providing live-action of all Bundesliga 2020-21 matches online in the country. Borussia Dortmund always find a way to lose against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and they will have to turn with their top game in order to reverse the trend.

