UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been two of the standout performers in Europe this campaign and their clash this evening in the UEFA Champions League is already generating a lot of buzz. The Gunners are top of the English Premier League and have won four of their last five league fixtures while also second in the European group stage rankings, level on points with leaders Bayern Munich at 12 points. German giants Bayern Munich have hardly had any bad days at work and they have made winning a habit. Their record against Arsenal has been good and that will further boost their confidence. Arsenal versus Bayern Munich will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea Beat Barcelona, Manchester City Lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Piero Hincapie will once again feature for Arsenal in defence partnering William Saliba. Mikel Merino will play as the false nine up top with Eberechi Eze behind him as the support striker. Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka will be the two wingers. Declan Rice is expected to partner Martin Zubimendi in midfield.

Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich miss out for Bayern Munich due to injuries and their absence will certainly be felt by the visitors. Harry Kane will play as the central striker with Lennart Karl getting an opportunity to play as the attacking midfielder. Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise will feature on the wings while Luis Diaz serves first of his three game ban.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Date Thursday, November 27 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal is set to square off against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on November 27. The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Emirates Stadium in London and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich in Top Spot, Arsenal Second.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. For the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal at home play with flair but Bayern Munich will not back down from this challenge and hold them to a 2-2 draw.

