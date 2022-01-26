Brazilian star Neymar has seen a sensational rise from a young talent to a star in international football. It was his move to Barcelona in 2013 that gave the young Brazilian one of Europe's biggest platforms to shine and he did not disappoint either. He teamed up with one of the world's best in Lionel Messi and a deadly strike option in Luis Suarez to form one of the best trios in club football, also known as the 'MSN'. Neymar, time and again, has always referred to Messi as someone with whom he always wanted to play with and it all started in Spain, eight years ago. Sadio Mane Suffers Horrific Collision, Scores Minutes Later To Send Senegal in Quarterfinals of AFCON 2021 (Watch Video)

The forward, in his newly released documentary on Netflix titled, "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" spoke about the pressure on him in his first season at Barcelona and how Messi helped him in that phase. "During my first season at Barça, I was under much pressure. I did not recognise myself. I was crying in the locker room and at the time, Messi spoke to me. It changed everything." he said. Playing for a big club like Barcelona always carries with it its own expectations and in this case, Messi's talk helped him transform into one of the world's best.

But his stay at Barcelona and partnership with Messi ended when PSG swooped in for him with a world-record transfer fee of € 222 million. Reports of him being unhappy at PSG arose subsequently but Neymar's contract extension at Parc des Princes cleared all doubts. To his good fortune, he was once again reunited with Messi at PSG when the Argentine star swapped clubs this summer to move to the French capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).