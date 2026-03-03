FC Barcelona face one of their most significant challenges of the season tonight, Tuesday, 3 March 2026, as they welcome Atletico Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Hansi Flick’s side enters the fixture trailing 4-0 following a clinical performance by Diego Simeone’s men at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last month. Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Riyadh in a Plane to Madrid Go Viral; Fans React to Unconfirmed News.

The stakes are immense for the Catalan giants, who are the defending champions of the competition. While a four-goal "remontada" (comeback) appears statistically unlikely, Barcelona’s recent form in La Liga and their historic resilience at home have kept hopes alive among the Blaugrana faithful.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Match Details and Kick-off Time

The match is scheduled for a prime-time slot in Spain, which translates to a late-night viewing for fans in the Indian subcontinent.

Fixture: FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (Semi-final, 2nd Leg)

Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2026 (Wednesday, 4 March in India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

Kick-off Time: 21:00 CET / 01:30 IST (Wednesday)

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

For football fans in India, the Copa del Rey continues to be available exclusively through digital platforms. There is currently no live telecast of the tournament on traditional television channels in the country.

Feature Platform / Details Live Streaming FanCode (App and Website) Access Match Pass or Unlimited Live Stream Pass Telecast Not available on Indian TV

First-Leg Context: The Metropolitano Rout

The first leg on 12 February left Barcelona stunned as Atletico Madrid produced arguably their best performance of the season. Goals from David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, and a late strike from Antoine Griezmann secured a 4-0 cushion for the Rojiblancos.

Diego Simeone is expected to deploy his trademark defensive rigour tonight, knowing that even a narrow defeat would be enough to see his side progress to the final at La Cartuja in April.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Team News and Tactical Outlook

Hansi Flick is expected to field an ultra-aggressive lineup, likely featuring Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski from the start. The manager has emphasised the need for an early goal to unsettle the Atletico defence. "We know the mountain we have to climb, but in football, especially at this stadium, nothing is impossible," Flick told reporters during the pre-match briefing.

Atletico, meanwhile, remain without several long-term absentees but bolstered their squad in the winter window with the addition of Lookman, who has already proven his worth in this tie.

Road to the Final

The winner of tonight's clash will face either Athletic Club or Real Sociedad, who are contesting the other semi-final on Wednesday. The final of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey is scheduled to take place on 18 April at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

