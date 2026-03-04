Atletico Madrid have booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final, surviving a relentless onslaught from Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou to advance 4-3 on aggregate. Despite a 3-0 defeat in the second leg on Tuesday, Diego Simeone's side held firm to their commanding 4-0 first-leg advantage, denying the Catalan giants a remarkable comeback. The result sees Atletico reach the final for the first time since 2013, where they will face either Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao. Al-Nassr Releases Cristiano Ronaldo’s Medical Report After Rumours Claimed CR7 Left Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona's Valiant Effort Falls Short

Barcelona, the defending champions, entered the second leg with a formidable task, needing at least four goals to force extra time after their heavy defeat in Madrid last month. Under coach Hansi Flick, they displayed an electrifying performance, dominating possession and creating numerous chances. Teenage midfielder Marc Bernal, stepping in for the injured Frenkie De Jong, was instrumental, scoring twice for the Blaugrana. His first came in the 30th minute from a Lamine Yamal cross, and he added a second in the 72nd minute with a volley from a João Cancelo delivery. Raphinha also converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Pedri was fouled inside the box, igniting hopes of an improbable turnaround. Despite their relentless pressure and a late tactical shift that saw defender Ronald Araújo pushed upfront, Barcelona could not find the crucial fourth goal needed to level the aggregate score.

Atletico's First-Leg Cushion Proves Decisive

Atletico Madrid's progression was ultimately built on their dominant 4-0 victory in the first leg, a performance that provided a significant cushion against Barcelona's resurgence. In the second leg, Atletico adopted a more defensive posture, absorbing pressure and relying on resolute defending to protect their aggregate lead. Goalkeeper Juan Musso made several key saves to thwart Barcelona's attacking efforts. Has Cristiano Ronaldo Left Saudi Arabia For Spain After Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone acknowledged the difficulty of the second leg but insisted his team deserved to progress over the two matches. "We were close to getting back to the final (in recent years), and in this two-legged game we were better than Barcelona," Simeone stated. This marks Atletico's return to the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 13 years, having last won the trophy in the 2012-13 season.

Anticipation Builds for the Final

Atletico Madrid will now prepare for the Copa del Rey final, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. They await the winner of the other semi-final, which will see Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao compete for the remaining spot. The final promises to be a highly anticipated clash as Atletico seek to add another major trophy to their cabinet. For Barcelona, the focus now shifts to their La Liga and Champions League campaigns, as they reflect on a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful cup defence.

