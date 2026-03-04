The injuries unfolded dramatically at the Spotify Camp Nou. French international Jules Koundé was the first to be forced off, signalling discomfort in his right leg just 11 minutes into the match. He was replaced by Alejandro Balde, who himself then succumbed to a hamstring issue in his left thigh in the 68th minute, visibly distressed as he left the pitch. Initial medical assessments suggest Koundé could be sidelined for approximately one month, while Balde's injury appears more severe, potentially keeping him out for five to six weeks. Both players are expected to miss matches until at least after the upcoming international break. Atletico Madrid Edge Past Barcelona in Thrilling Copa del Rey Semi-Final To Book Place in Final.

Hansi Flick's Frustration and Tactical Challenges

The timing of these injuries presents a considerable challenge for Hansi Flick, who reportedly expressed deep concern over the growing injury list. Sources indicate Flick has publicly urged the medical and fitness staff to enhance their standards, remarking that it is "not normal" to have three players sidelined with muscle issues in just over a week, a sentiment that also alludes to Frenkie de Jong's recent hamstring problem. The absence of both starting full-backs forces Flick to reconfigure his defensive line. João Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, and Ronald Araujo are now expected to take on increased responsibility, with 18-year-old academy prospect Xavi Espart also called up to first-team training. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Likely To Be Sidelined For Two To Four Weeks.

Crucial Fixtures Ahead

The immediate implications are significant. Koundé and Balde are set to miss crucial La Liga encounters against Athletic Club, Sevilla, and Rayo Vallecano. More critically, their absence will be felt in both legs of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Newcastle United. Koundé's potential return is tentatively slated for the La Liga clash against Atlético Madrid on April 5, while Balde may not be back on the field until late April. This period demands adaptability and depth from the Barcelona squad as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.

The double injury blow underscores the physical demands of top-flight football and places additional pressure on Barcelona's squad depth. As Flick navigates these unforeseen challenges, the performance of the available defenders and the integration of academy talents will be critical in maintaining the club's ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ESPN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).