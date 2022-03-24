Brazil play Chile in the 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier with the Selecao already making it to the main event. With 39 points from 15 games, Brazil are leading the points table followed by Argentina with 35 points. Tite’s men defeated Paraguay 4-0 in their last game where their free-flowing football won the hearts of fans. Brazil have an impeccable record against Chile with 53 wins in their 74 encounters, having lost just eight times. They start as one of the favoruites to win the World Cup but need their top stars firing. Opponents Chile have struggled in the qualifiers and remain sixth in the points table. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Neymar Ready To Shine for Brazil, Says Midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Brazil have named Thiago Silva and Dani Alves in the squad and the veteran duo will likely be part of the starting eleven. Neymar has had a disappointing campaign so far at the club level with PSG and playing for Brazil would be a welcome change. Phillipe Coutinho has found his lost rhythm at Aston Villa and is a guaranteed starter in midfield.

Chile have a lot of experienced players in their ranks and the likes of Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Gary Medel and Mauricio Isla have been around for a while now. Skipper Claudio Bravo will start between the posts and he brings a sense of calmness to the team. Ronnie Fernandez could be handed his debut in the attacking third. He could potentially comes on in the second half and cause problems for the Brazilian defence.

When Is Brazil vs Chile CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Brazil and Chile would be played at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The match would be played on March 25, 2022 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Chile CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Chile match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Brazil vs Chile CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Brazil vs Chile match online. But fans can always follow the match on the social media handles of both teams.

Brazil will treat this game as an opportunity to test its bench strength but some of the superstars will certainly be on show. Expect Chile to fight hard and secure a scored draw.

