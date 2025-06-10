Brazil started life under new manager Carlo Ancelotti with a goalless draw against Ecuador in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and next face Paraguay this evening. With just a solitary win in their last five games, the team is no where near their best but have managed to hold onto the fourth spot in the points table. Opponents Paraguay are third in the standings and in sublime form. Gustavo Julio Alfaro has done a good job at the help of the national team, and it will take some effort stopping them. Brazil Could Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Victory in Carlo Ancelotti’s Home Debut Against Venezuela.

Casemiro was brilliant for Brazil in his comeback game and he will be part of their midfield again. Vinicius Jr has looked a pale shadow of himself this term and needs to have a good game here. Richarlison and Estêvão will complete the front three for the home side. Antony and Matheus Cunha are pushing for a place in the playing eleven.

Miguel Almiron is the go to guy in attack for Paraguay and he will keep the Brazilian defence on their toes. Antonio Sanabria will be the target man upfront for the visitors. Andres Cubas and Matias Galarza will form the double pivot in midfield with Diego Gomez and Julio Enciso on the wings.

Uruguay vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Details

Match Brazil vs Paraguay Date Wednesday, June 11 Time 6:15 AM Venue Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is Brazil vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Brazil National Football Team vs Paraguay National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, June 11. The Brazil vs Paraguay match is set to be played at the Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil and it has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Brazil vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Brazil vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Brazil vs Paraguay online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Which Star Footballer Has Won More Major Trophies.

How to Watch Brazil vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

Although FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India, unfortunately fans in India is unlikely to be able to watch the Brazil vs Paraguay live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. It is yet to be confirmed by the FanCode streaming platform whether the Brazil vs Paraguay match will be available for the fans. Fans can check the live score updates of the match on the social media handles of both Brazil and Paraguay. Brazil will be challenged in this game but one they should be able to overcome by a 1-0 margin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).