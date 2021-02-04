Liverpool witnessed one of the biggest disappointments last night at the Anfield for the EPL 2020-21 tie. The Reds played against Brighton and this was the first time in the history of the EPL that team Liverpool lost to Brighton 1-0. Needless to say that the fans of team Liverpool are mighty frustrated with the way they played. The fans were so angry that Liverpool’s name emerged as one of the top trends on social media. Before getting on the tweets, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for the two parties. The home team looked in total control. Premier League 2020-21: Liverpool Suffer 0-1 Loss Against Brighton, Dropped to the Fourth Point (Watch Highlights).

Liverpool dominated the ball possession by 64 per cent. Whereas the rest 36 were held by the visiting team. No goals were scored until the half-time. However, suddenly at the 56th minute of the match, Brighton got in control of the ball and they built an amazing play. It was Steve Alzate who scored an amazing goal to hand over Liverpool their fourth defeat in the EPL 2020-21.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the goal below:

The goal that saw @OfficialBHAFC shock Liverpool at Anfield 👀 That build-up though 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cTnGWFPqDU — Goal (@goal) February 4, 2021

Reactions:

Brighton beat Liverpool for the first time in #PL history#LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/v8G3rk5tnG — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2021

What a week!

- 9-0 Man United win at Oldtrafford😤❤️ - Jesse Lingard Brace🔥🔥 - Cristiano Ronaldo Brace 🔥🔥 - Liverpool loss at Anfield‼️ What a week🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/hsD02fDiK9 — Noahnino (@AlabiNoah848) February 3, 2021

Chelsea won the league

The last time Liverpool lost back to back home games,Chelsea won the league. Chelsea fans are you thinking what I’m thinking 🤔 — Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) February 3, 2021

Liverpool ruining my mood

liverpool ruining my mood even more when i’ve been feeling like shit and crying since yesterday pic.twitter.com/4Uvp7Q359l — rae (@Regitatae) February 3, 2021

With this, Liverpool is now placed on number four of the EPL 2020-21 points table. Out of the 22 games played by the team, they have won 11, lost four and the remaining matches ended with a draw.

