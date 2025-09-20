Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur have shown great improvements in terms of style of play in the opening part of the Premier League season. The London-based side have climbed to third in the standings with three wins out of four matches played and manager Thomas Frank will be thrilled with the performance of his squad. They next face Brighton at home this evening, looking to continue their winning momentum. Their opponents, Brighton, have just a solitary win to show so far and have dropped to the 13th spot. They need to show good resolve to come up with a positive result here. Brighton versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Liverpool Retain Top Spot With Narrow 1-0 Win Over Burnley, Arsenal Second.

Jack Hinshelwood has an ankle injury and joins Adam Webster and Solomon March on the treatment table for Brighton. Danny Welbeck has been a constant figure in attack for the home side and he will be joined by Georginio Rutter as the playmaker behind him. Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari should form the double pivot in central midfield for the hosts.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke are the big names who continue to miss out for Tottenham Hotspur. Guglielmo Vicario is one of the best shot stoppers in the league and will start between the goal for the visitors. Richarlison has been in good goal-scoring form and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus will use their pace and work rate to dominate on the wings. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 5 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Match Details

Match Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Sunday, September 20 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brighton will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 20. The Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspurlive telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Tottenham Hotspur are high on confidence at the moment and should secure an easy win.

