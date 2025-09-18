The English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 5 is set to kick off soon. All 20 sides of England's top-tier football have completed their first four games in EPL 2025-26. These are the early days, but the tone is beginning to set in the cash-rich and most popular first-division club football league in the world. Defending champions Liverpool FC are boiling hot in form, being the only side with an all-win run, currently leading the Premier League 2025-26 points table. Besides, it's time for four of the EPL big-six teams to be involved in two clashes of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 5. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Red Devils Suffer 0–3 Defeat to Manchester City in Premier League 2025–26 Manchester Derby.

The gameweek of the ongoing Premier League will begin with a special game, a derby, a rivalry that spans over a hundred years, the Merseyside derby, as the Liverpool-based side, Liverpool FC and Everton lock horns. As mentioned above, matchweek 5 will also make us witness four of the EPL big-six teams involved in two clashes. The Red Devils will take on the Blues, and we can expect a full house at the iconic Old Trafford, after all, it is Manchester United vs Chelsea. The other clash among the big-six sides will be Arsenal vs Manchester City. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Liverpool Retain Top Spot With Narrow 1-0 Win Over Burnley, Arsenal Second.

Matchweek 5 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, September 20 Liverpool vs Everton 11:30 17:00 Saturday, September 20 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 19:30 Saturday, September 20 Burnley vs Nottingham Forest 14:00 19:30 Saturday, September 20 West Ham vs Crystal Palace 14:00 19:30 Saturday, September 20 Wolves vs Leeds United 14:00 19:30 Saturday, September 20 Manchester United vs Chelsea 16:30 22:00 Saturday, September 20 Fulham vs Brentford 19:00 00:30 (Sunday) Sunday, September 21 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United 13:00 18:30 Sunday, September 21 Sunderland vs Aston Villa 13:00 18:30 Sunday, September 21 Arsenal vs Manchester City 15:30 21:00

While the Arsenal vs Manchester City, Manchester United vs Chelsea, and Liverpool vs Everton English Premier League 2025-26 fixtures will be the highlights for matchweek 5, there will be some other crucial encounters as well. The only side to have lost all, Wolves, will be facing Leeds United. Leeds aren't in great shape either, currently struggling in 16th place. Wolverhampton Wanderers must look to make a comeback here before it is too late.

