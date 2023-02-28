Manchester City will resume their campaign in the FA Cup as they will play in the fifth round against Bristol City in an away fixture. Manchester City are not in their best of forms currently. They have been inconsistent in the league and despite having a solid chance to gain a lead over league leaders Arsenal, they have missed out on it. Even in the first leg of the Champions League, they failed to beat RB Leipzig and had to return with everything to play for in the second leg. Whenever they have found ways to score lately, they have found ways to concede too. This will keep coach Pep Guardiola worried although Manchester City have shown great performance in the FA Cup so far eliminating heavyweights Chelsea and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Bristol City are high on confidence as they have been in a 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions since boxing day and have won against Swansea City and West Brom to reach fifth round of the FA Cup. FIFA The Best Football Awards 2022 Winners List: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas and Others Who Won Top Honours at Annual Ceremony.

Nigel Pearson, Bristol City manager, confirmed previously that his side has no previous injuries although they will still be unable to get the services of January signings Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick, who were involved priorly in the competition for Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town.

For Pep Guardiola, there has been questions over the fitness of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte and also the situation of Kevin De Bruyne, who is suffering from a illness. Although Pep Guardiola has hinted at De Bruyne feeling 'better'. there has been no official confirmation about his availability. Summer signing from Leeds United, England International Kalvin Philips can start this game. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning FIFA Best Men's Player Award, Congratulates Lionel Scaloni, Emiliano Martinez and Other Winners.

When is Bristol City vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Bristol City vs Manchester City match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Ashton Gate, Bristol. The FA Cup match will be played on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Bristol City vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Bristol City vs Manchester City match in FA Cup 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports 2 since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Bristol City vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bristol City vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website.

