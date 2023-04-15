Fresh off an impressive performance against Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Real Madrid will look to carry on that momentum when they face Cadiz in the La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 16. The Los Blancos have been brilliant in Europe and, expectedly, have attained a lead in the quarterfinal clash. Now, they will turn their attention to domestic competition and hope to beat Cadiz for all three points. As good as they’ve been in Europe, Real Madrid sit second on the points table, trailing leaders Barcelona by 13 points. A defeat to Villarreal in their last match did not help either. Achraf Hakimi’s Wife Hiba Abouk Discovers PSG Star Owns ‘Nothing’ After Filing for Divorce; Morocco Footballer’s Property Is Registered Under Mother’s Name.

Cadiz, on the other hand, find themselves in the 14th place on the points table. They beat Real Betis in their last match and will have confidence heading into this match. Chris Ramos and Ruben Alcaraz were on target for them in that game and Sergio will hope his side recreate a similar performance against the Spanish heavyweights. Jon Ander Garrido, Juan Cala, Gonzalo Escalante and Brian Ocampo is out injured while Jeremias Ledesa and Isaac Carcelen are suspended. Real Madrid on the other hand, have a fully fit squad but a number of their players can be rested with the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal coming up in a few days. Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Los Blancos Clinch Clinical Victory in 1st Leg At Home.

When is Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Cadiz will take on defending champions Real Madrid in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 15. The game will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 in India. The match between Real Madrid and Cadiz will be telecasted live on Sports18 1.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Brtis vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid, despite a defeat in their last La Liga match, start as favourites to win all three points on offer.

