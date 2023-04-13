Real Madrid currently face the same the same road to the final of the UEFA Champions League they faced in 2021-22, but this time the Chelsea team doesn't look as competitive. A comfortable win for the hosts in the 1st leg at Santiago Bernabeu against Frank Lampard's team riding on the goals of Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. Benzema scored the first goal after Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped off a Vinicius effort in the 1st half. Benzema only had to do a simple tap in. Real Madrid controlled the game throughout while Chelsea struggled to build attack. In the 74th minute, Asensio used his long range prowess to score from the edge of the box and put the final nail in Chelsea's coffin.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Result

Real Madrid get the job done 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/w4AvWa3p8F — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)