Achraf Hakimi’s divorce with wife Hiba Abouk, took a new turn. It was earlier reported that Hiba had asked for half of Hakimi’s fortune and assets but, to her surprise, discovered that he has ‘nothing’. It might be surprising for fans to believe this as Hakimi plays for one of the top clubs in Europe and is expected to earn a hefty paycheque at PSG. It was learnt that all of Hakimi’s salary and wealth is registered under the name of Hakimi’s mother. According to a report in the Citizen, Hakimi’s mother, who owns his assets. would buy whenever he needed something. Marca reported that 80% of his assets were registered under his mother's name. Achraf Hakimi, PSG and Morocco Star, Charged With Rape by French Prosecutors.

Even Hakimi's PSG salary goes to his mother. The Morocco star was accused of raping a woman in February when his wife and children were away. He was charged as well after an investigation. It was widely reported that the lady went to the police but did not want to press charges. Prosecutors nonetheless proceeded with the case. The footballer is yet to release a statement on this. Hakimi’s mother has also claimed that her son is innocent. The discovery of the fact that all of Hakimi’s wealth is registered in the name of his mother did go viral but Abouk, an actress, can make ends meet and need not depend on his money, according to a report in Marca. 'Had Sex With Cristiano Ronaldo', Venezuelan Blogger Georgilaya Makes Shocking Claims, Al-Nassr Star's Spokesperson Responds.

She did support him in this rape case and stated that the accusations were not right. “The accusations are false. He is calm and is making himself available to the authorities. After having taken the decision to legally separate and to stop living together whilst awaiting the divorce procedure, which you can imagine, on top of the pain brought about by the separation, as well as having to accept the sadness that a failed project, which I gave my body and soul, brings, I was supposed to face up to this disgraceful act?” she had written. The couple had married in 2020 and they have two sons.

