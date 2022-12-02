Cameroon came back in style to earn a point against Serbia in the last game and now turn their focus on Brazil in their last group game. Group G is interesting considering three teams are in the fray for the second qualifying spot after Brazil made it to the Round of 16 with a win over Switzerland. Cameroon lost to Switzerland in the opener and looked down and out against Serbia, but two late goals meant they salvaged a draw. A win against the mighty Brazil is a tough ask but not out of their hands. Opponents Brazil are yet to hit top gear in Qatar but seem to be getting the job done which is what matters for Tite, their manager. There are areas of improvement for the team and they will be eager to improve. Cameroon versus Brazil will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and telecasted on the Sports18 network and from 12:30 AM IST. Japan Controversial Goal vs Spain: Netizens Left Divided Over Ao Tanaka’s Strike That Knocked Germany Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Andre Onana has been suspended by the Cameroon football association for disciplinary reasons and he has left Qatar. Devis Epassy will start for Cameroon in goal with Jean-Charles Castelletto and Nicolas Nkoulou as the two central defenders. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is vital for the Cameroon team as he makes them tick with his slick passing game. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be tasked with coming up with the goals. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Japan, Spain Advance To Last 16 From Group E, Germany Exit Early for Second Consecutive Time

Dani Alves will captain Brazil against Cameroon with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva rested. Alex Telles will replace Alex Sandro while Ederson Moraes is also slated to get a start between the sticks. Neymar and Danilo face a race against time to be fit for the Round of 16 clash leaving their World Cup in a jeopardy.

Brazil may be resting several key players but should still manage to find a way to win this game.

When is Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Iconic Lusail Stadium. The game will be held on December 03, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil.

