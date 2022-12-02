Japan managed to stun Spain and register their second massive win in the FIFA World Cup 2022. But that win was not without its controversies with their second goal stirring up a lot of debate among the fans. The ball looked as if had gone out of play before Kaoru Mitoma pulled off a cross that was headed into the net by Ao Tanaka, giving Japan the lead and ultimately, the winning goal in this contest. The strike was subjected to a VAR check before it was allowed to stand as a legitimate goal and with the outcome, Germany were eliminated from the tournament, based on goal difference. VAR ruled this goal as legal and the decision was later explained by FIFA as well. From the side, the ball appeared to get out of play but from above, the curvature of the ball was within the line, and hence was still in play. Japan Pull Off Massive 2–1 Win Over Spain in FIFA World Cup 2022, Both Teams Advance to Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Watch the Goal Here: 

Following this decision, social media saw fans being divided over the legitimacy of the goal.

'Absolute Joke'

'No Controversy'

Ball Still in Play:

'Fair Play Japan'

'How is That A Goal'

Controversy:

Japan's Goal Decision Explained:

