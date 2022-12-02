Japan managed to stun Spain and register their second massive win in the FIFA World Cup 2022. But that win was not without its controversies with their second goal stirring up a lot of debate among the fans. The ball looked as if had gone out of play before Kaoru Mitoma pulled off a cross that was headed into the net by Ao Tanaka, giving Japan the lead and ultimately, the winning goal in this contest. The strike was subjected to a VAR check before it was allowed to stand as a legitimate goal and with the outcome, Germany were eliminated from the tournament, based on goal difference. VAR ruled this goal as legal and the decision was later explained by FIFA as well. From the side, the ball appeared to get out of play but from above, the curvature of the ball was within the line, and hence was still in play. Japan Pull Off Massive 2–1 Win Over Spain in FIFA World Cup 2022, Both Teams Advance to Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Watch the Goal Here:

Following this decision, social media saw fans being divided over the legitimacy of the goal.

'Absolute Joke'

Once again more VAR Controversy!!! Clearly over the line and a goal kick yet its crossed in from this position and ine of Japan's players slots it home and VAR deem it a goal. VAR is an absolute joke. #binit #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/yzObSFJzB4 — Jim (@sportyjim1) December 1, 2022

'No Controversy'

Once, for a change, we can be thankful for VAR, that confirmed Japan’s winning goal was legal. Unlike in past controversies (1966 the ultimate?!) we KNOW this goal was good. End of story. No controversy. Onto the next games! pic.twitter.com/Zqz5kPV9wo — JSoccer Magazine (@JSoccerMagazine) December 1, 2022

Ball Still in Play:

This is the image that’s causing all the controversy around Germany’s exit The base of the ball might be over the line, but the edge of it isn’t - meaning it’s still in play leading to the goal for Japan that knocks Germany out @BBCBreakfast #worldcup pic.twitter.com/QmRciBgPvs — John Watson (@JohnWatsonSport) December 2, 2022

'Fair Play Japan'

No controversy at all. No gap there between the ball edge and the white line (which there MUST be, the ball must FULLY cross over, just the same as goals), and the ball has an INTERNAL ELECTRONIC SENSOR to help the VAR. Fair play, Japan win, end of story. pic.twitter.com/Ze9uR0jflG — jsr_820 (@jsr_820) December 1, 2022

'How is That A Goal'

How is that a goal Japan. Haha the ball went totally out behind the line but VAR allowed it to be flicked back in and a goal scored from it.🤣🤣.don't you just love a world cup controversy . — Colin Wellings (@Osric_) December 1, 2022

Controversy:

How on earth the ball can be considered in play??? Japan's 2nd goal against Spain is a controversy https://t.co/KqdaBjNZmJ — Waleed Ul Haque (@WaleedUlHaque1) December 1, 2022

Japan's Goal Decision Explained:

Basically the explanation of the Japan goal 👇 The entire ball has to ‘wholly cross the line’ to be out But that doesn’t mean it has to be touching the line It can be not touching AND not ‘wholly’ over New ball technology gives a definite answer So no real controversy https://t.co/DWeBuQQDD7 — Rob Draper (@draper_rob) December 1, 2022

