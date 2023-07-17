After two straight victories against Portuguese clubs, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr takes on Celta Vigo in a pre-season club friendly. This game will be a test for them considering Celta Vigo is a regular feature in the La Liga and playing against these sides will definitely help them prepare for a gruelling season ahead. The club is looking to dethrone Al-Ittihad as the champions of Saudi Arabia after a meek surrender last campaign. The 5-1 win over FC Farense was a significant result for them considering their forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the game. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs RC Celta de Vigo, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details.

Anderson Talisca was the star of the match for Al-Nassr last time they played, bagging a brace while also constantly being a menace for the opposition backline. Al-Alamy and Khalid Al-Ghanam scored for the Saudi club late on and their attacking play was amazing throughout the ninety minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in some capacity this evening which is good news for their fans. Having played for Real Madrid for close to a decade, he knows what it is like facing Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas, Oscar Mingueza and Fran Beltran have a lot of big game experience under their belt and the trio should start against Al-Nassr. Rafael Benitez is back in football management with Celta Vigo and expects him to go for a 4-3-3 formation. David Ospina is still recovering from an injury and will not start between the posts for the Spanish side. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi To Set Guinness World Record! Read for More Details

When is Celta Vigo vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Celta Vigo in a pre-season match on Tuesday, July 18. The game will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Celta Vigo vs Al-Nassr match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Al-Nassr TV on YouTube. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Expect Al-Nassr to be resolute in defence while also attacking with vigour. But Celta Vigo should do enough to secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).