A friendly match between Al-Nassr and La Liga side Celta Vigo will take place at Estádio Algarve in Almancil, Portugal. The Saudi club kicked off its 2023-24 Pre-season with a friendly against Alverca and then played Farense last weekend. Saudi Pro League team will face Benfica, PSG, and Inter Milan following their clash against Celta Vigo on Monday night. As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for his first full season with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, he will need to prepare himself mentally and physically for the upcoming season. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Lionel Messi To Set Guinness World Record! Read for More Details

In the coming season, the club will aim higher after finishing second in the Saudi Pro League table last season without any silverware. One of the well-known additions that will aid them in winning the Saudi Pro League this year is Marcelo Brozovic.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al Nassr vs Celta Vigo?

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo played for Al-Nassr was in the Saudi Pro League in May, when he drew 1-1 with Al-Ettifaq. Since then, he has not represented the club in friendly matches against Alverca and Farense. Cristiano Ronaldo may make an appearance for the club on Monday night against Celta Vigo.

On Thursday, July 13, the day prior the Farense friendly, he rejoined the team for training. The 38-year-old has joined the Al-Nassr team and has recently been spotted working out with his teammates. This means that the five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or will take part in the exhibition game versus the Spanish team. Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rumours of Influencing Otavio to Join Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo might come off the bench for the Celta Vigo game, but this is unlikely since the team will likely take its time easing him into the season. When Al-Nassr plays Benfica on July 20, Ronaldo is more likely to be introduced from the beginning.

Which date and time will the friendly match between Al Nassr and Celta Vigo be played?

The Estadio Algarve will host this exhibition match, which will begin on Monday, July 17 at 9:30 p.m. local time (01:3) in Faro, Portugal. The Al-Nassr vs Celta Vigo match will commence at 1 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).