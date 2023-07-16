Cristiano Ronaldo and records! The Portugal star may not be competing in European club football, but that has not stopped him from earning himself a Guinness World Record. Yes, that’s right! The Al-Nassr star has made a Guinness World Record for topping the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2023, earning $136 million. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, according to a report on Guinness World Record’s official website, earned the most amount of money by an athlete this year. With this feat, Ronaldo has surpassed his rival Lionel Messi, who reportedly earned an estimated amount of $130 million in the year 2022.Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Jersey Officially Revealed! Watch Argentina Star's First Look in New Club Colours (See Video)

The Portugal star footballer saw a huge increase in salary ($75 million) after he joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr as a free agent after leaving Manchester United by mutual contract termination last year. Ronaldo's on-pitch earnings was $46 million, while he earned $90 million off-the-field. The reason for his off-field earnings eclipsing that of the money he earns as a player is because of his Nike sponsorship deal and also his own CR7 merchandise. While Ronaldo and Messi are one and two, Kylian Mbappe, one of the best young players in this generation, is third with $120 million in earnings.

Messi recently made a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, where he would be playing for Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left PSG after his contract expired at the end of the season. He was linked with several clubs, including a return to Barcelona, but he eventually opted for a move to the US.

