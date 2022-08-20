Real Madrid have been making headlines in the last 24 hours with their star midfielder Casemiro shocking the club hierarchy by making a move to Manchester United. The departure of the player has taken the spotlight away from their game against Celta Vigo, wherein a win for the Los Blancos would see them maintain their perfect start to the campaign. Opponents Celta Vigo come into the contest on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw with Espanyol, a game they were winning comfortably until an eight-minute stoppage-time equaliser. This season they will be pushing for European football and have invested heavily in the summer. Celta Vigo versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 AM IST. Casemiro Transfer News: Real Madrid Midfielder Joins Manchester United on Four-Year Deal.

Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo are back in contention for Real Madrid after missing the last match courtesy of injury. Karim Benzema will led the attack with Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde on the wings. Aurelien Tchouameni will be the defensive midfielder for Real Madrid with Casemiro gone and his link-up play with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be interesting to see. Eder Militao and David Alaba should form the central defensive partnership.

Augusto Solari has to be replaced midway through the game against Espanyol but he is declared fit to play for Celta Vigo. Iago Aspas was on the scoresheet in the last match and the veteran forward will have a lot riding on his shoulders going forward. Fran Beltran will likely sit deep to protect the backline. Oscar Rodriguez could be given the license to venture forward and join the attack with every opportunity available.

When is Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Balaidos. The game will be held on August 21, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).