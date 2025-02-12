German giants Bayern Munich will face Scottish side Celtic in the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League with the Bavarians looking to get back their European dominance in the competition. The club struggled last season and looked a pale shadow of themselves. Under the management of Vincent Kompany, the team is gaining some stability with first place in the Bundesliga although they remain a work in progress. They finished 12th in the group stage but ended the campaign with four wins in their last five Champions League fixture. Celtic on the other hand just about manage to progress with a 21st rank. They will need to play at a significantly higher level to present a fight here. FIFA Staffer Jack Coles Reportedly Arrested in Miami in Alleged Underage Sex Case.

Celtic will be missing the presence of Daizen Maeda in this tie after his red card in the last match. The presence of Kasper Schmeichel at the back adds solidity to their defensive play. Adam Idah, Nicolas Kuhn, and Yang Hyun-jun will be part of the front three with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, and Arne Engels in midfield.

Joao Palhinha and Serge Gnabry remain a doubt for this fixture for Bayern Munich with Alphonso David a long-term absentee. Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae will form the central defensive partnership. Kinglsey Coman and Michael Olise will be deployed on the wings with Harry Kane leading the attack. Jamal Musiala is the pick for the playmaker role.

When is Celtic vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich is all set to visit Celtic in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase playoffs on Thursday, February 13. The Celtic vs Bayern Munich match will be played at the Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland and has a scheduled start time at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celtic vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Celtic vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. For Celtic vs Bayern Munich online viewing options. Kai Havertz Reportedly Ruled Out From Remainder of 2024-25 Season With Hamstring Injury, Arsenal Receive Solid Blow In Premier League Title Race.

How to Get Live Streaming of Celtic vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Celtic vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Celtic vs Bayern Munich match on the JioTV app for free. Expect a quality game of football with Bayern Munich scoring a few past Celtic this evening.

