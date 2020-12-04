Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will square off against Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020 match 16 of the third round. The game will be held at the GMC Stadium behind closed doors on December 4, 2020. Two times ISL Champion CFC started off with a win against Jamshedpur FC followed by a draw against Kerala Blasters. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC managed to draw their last two games against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC respectively in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CFC vs BFC Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri will look forward to opening his goal tally in the upcoming game against Chennaiyin FC. CFC and BFC are placed at the 5th and 6th position respectively in the point table. Both teams will aim to earn important three points and move in the top four positions. The head to head record between CFC and BFC is 3-3 out of seven games in ISL with one match ending in a tie.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (BFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juanan (BFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC) and Reagan Singh (CFC) will be selected as the defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) and Anirudh Thapa (CFC) should be selected as the midfielders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) will be picked as the three forwards for this fantasy side.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC).

Esmael Goncalves (CFC) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team. While Anirudh Thapa (CFC) can be elected as vice-captain of CFC vs BFC ISL 2020 fantasy team.

