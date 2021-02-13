FC Goa will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming encounter of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The clash takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Saturday (February 13). Both sides are winless in their last five outings and would be desperate to emerge victorious in this game. Despite blowing hot and cold this season, Goa are fourth in the team standings, and a win in this fixture would see them displacing Hyderabad FC at the third place. On the other hand, Chennaiyin are reeling at the eighth place. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for CFC vs FCG match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Chennaiyin have been reluctant in scoring goals, they have done an impressive job in the defensive department - conceding only 17 goals in as many games. On the other hand, the Gaurs have scored 24 goals this ISL season – most for any team after Mumbai City FC. Notably, Chennaiyin emerged winners 2-1 when these two teams locked horns earlier this season. Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali netted goals to take their side over the line. As the upcoming clash gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Chennaiyin FC custodian Vishal Kaith (CFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Enes Sipovic (CFC), Saviour Gama (FCG) and Seriton Fernandes (FCG) will be selected as the three defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Alberto Noguera (FCG) and Glan Martins (FCG) will be the four midfielders in the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG) and Igor Angulo (FCG) will be picked as the three forwards in the side.

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Manuel Lanzarote (CFC) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

