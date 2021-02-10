Chennaiyin FC are up against Jamshedpur FC in their next fixture of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Wednesday (February 10). Both teams are in the bottom halves of the team standings and would be raring to get a win under their belt. While Jamshedpur are placed at the seventh position with 18 points in 16 games, Chennaiyin are reeling further – occupying the eighth position with 17 points in 16 outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for CFC vs JFC clash. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Chennaiyin have been solid in the defence department, they are guilty of being cautious in their approach. As a result, they only have netted 11 goals this season. Jamshedpur haven’t been great either - collecting just five points from their last seven matches. During this time, their only win came against the struggling Odisha FC. In the earlier encounter between the two sides this season, Chennaiyin FC emerged winners 1-0. Anirudh Thapa netted a goal in the opening minute, which proved to be a winner. As the upcoming clash gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Chennaiyin FC custodian Vishal Kaith (CFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eli Sabia (CFC), Peter Hartley (JFC) and Stephen Eze (JFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC) and Boris Singh Thangjam (JFC) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Boris Singh Thangjam (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Esmael Goncalves (CFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

