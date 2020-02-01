CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Chennaiyin FC. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ISL)

Today we have an exciting game at the ISL 2019-20 as Chennaiyin FC is all set to take on the Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The home team will battle it out for claiming the top spot in the Indian Super League 6. It’s a tough tug of war between Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City claiming the spot. In this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the position of the two teams in the ISL 2019-20. Kerala is placed on number eight of the ISL 2019-20 winning only three games out of 14. The team has faced five draws and six losses. The team has 14 points in their kitty. Kerala Blasters FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Whereas, Chennaiyin FC stands on number six with 18 points. The team has won five games and won an equal number of matches facing three draws. While speaking about the chances of making it to the top four, Kerala assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, “Mathematically, anyone can reach fourth. Odisha won four games in a row. We were also behind, then we won two games in a row. It is all about that momentum, any team can qualify.” Now let’s have a look at the Dream11 Prediction:

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Rehenesh TP (KBFC) should be your keeper for this match.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should select four defenders in your team and they can be Eli Sabiá (CFC), Mohammad Rakip (KBFC), Raphaël Messi Bouli (KBFC) and Pritam Singh (KBFC).

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC) should be your vice-captain. The other players in your midfield should be Dragoș Firțulescu (CFC) and Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning (KBFC).

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – John Gregory (CFC) should be your captain. The remaining places should be filled by Nerijus Valskis (CFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (CFC).

