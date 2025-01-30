Chennaiyin have struggled for form in recent times in the Indian Super League, winless in their last five matches and that run also includes two defeats. This has led them to drop to 10th spot in the rankings and likely out of the playoffs race. They will however hope to do well in this business end of the campaign and finish as high as possible. Kerala Blasters on the other hand are at 8th and have dropped points in their last two matches. They lost to East Bengal in the run-up to this game. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is injured and will not be available for the home side. Wilmar Jordan Gil will be leading the attack for Chennaiyin and he will keep the opponent's backline in check. Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad will be available for his support in the final third. Jitendra Singh and Lalrinliana Hnamte will sit back and orchestrate play in midfield.

Freddy will not be available for Kerala Blasters as he picked up his fourth yellow of the season against East Bengal. Skipper Adrian Luna will create bulk of the chances going forward with Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez for support. Vibin Mohanan and Danish Farooq should make the side tick with their slick passing range. Check out Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC on matchday 19. The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming online for free. This game has a draw written all over it but it should feature a few goals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).