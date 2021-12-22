Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The CFC vs KBFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday) as both teams ain ton continue their brilliant start to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both Chennaiyin and Kerala Blasters have had a decent season so far and they will be aiming to build on their performances when they face each other. The former champions have a chance to close the gap on table-toppers Mumbai City Fc while the Kerala outfit will be buoyant after their win over the defending champions and will be aiming for another upset victory.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFRC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

